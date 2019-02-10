Waytha Moorthy: Marzuki made deputy minister on credibility

On Friday, Marzuki produced a copy of his academic transcript and Bachelor of Business Administration (Logistics Management) degree from the Cambridge International University (CIU) in the United States. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Senator P. Waytha Moorthy, said Datuk Marzuki Yahya was appointed deputy foreign minister by Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, based on his credibility, political strength with the grass roots and contribution to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory in the May 2018 general election.

In a statement today, Waytha Moorthy said: “Marzuki has explained why he obtained the degree, which was some 17 years ago, and this should be sufficient.”

Waytha Moorthy said PH leaders are credible irrespective of their tertiary education and capable of accomplishing the public’s desire to reform Malaysia which under the previous government was beset by corruption and malfeasance.

Waytha Moorthy said Marzuki has performed well in his capacity as a government servant and is well-received by the public and foreign emissaries.

“I hope Malaysians who voted for the new government will realise this move by certain quarters to harp on a non-issue is an attempt to dent the credibility and confidence placed by the rakyat in the Pakatan Harapan government,” he said.

On Friday, Marzuki produced a copy of his academic transcript and Bachelor of Business Administration (Logistics Management) degree from the Cambridge International University (CIU) in the United States after a police report was made against him by political activist, Muhsin Abdul Latheef.

A Facebook user had on February 3 cast doubt on Marzuki’s Cambridge degree when the long distance programme is not provided by the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. — Bernama