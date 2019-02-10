PAS leaders deny owning vast wealth, expensive vehicles

PAS leaders are under scrutiny after party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang withdrew his defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report’s Clare Rewcastle-Brown over a 2016 article. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Two PAS leaders have denied claims that they live lavishly and own luxury vehicles.

PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi told The Star he did not own a RM128,000 BMW R1200RT superbike, in response to photographs of him with the machine on social media.

The Batu Buruk assemblyman said the images were from a public awareness campaign he took part in two years ago.

“I was posing for a Hari Raya campaign in 2017 to remind road users to be safe on the road,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin also reiterated previous explanations that his son owned the Porsche Cayman sports car the former was accused of owning.

He said the Porsche was for his son’s used-car business and purchased using the approved permit (AP) he received during his term as the Arau MP from 1998 to 1999.

Hashim gave the same explanation for the same allegation a year ago, adding that the Porsche has since been sold.

“But allegations of misdeeds keep resurfacing for political reasons,” he was quoted as saying.

“I’ve another son who had to use my name to secure a bank loan to buy a Honda CR-V some years ago when I was serving as the Sanglang assemblyman (1999 to 2013).

“My son serviced the loan, as he was using the car. Not me. I drive a Proton Saga.”

PAS leaders are under scrutiny after party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang withdrew his defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report’s Clare Rewcastle-Brown over her 2016 article alleging Umno paid RM90 million to the Islamist party’s leaders for political support.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the matter.