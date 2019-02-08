Don’t let Ambiga get off scot-free, PAS veep tells MACC amid probe over RM90m

Editor of Sarawak Report Clare Rewcastle-Brown admitted that she obtained the information on the funds from the former Bersih 2.0 chairman. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Feb 8 — PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to also investigate prominent lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan for alleging that the party had received RM90 million in funds from Umno.

Mohd Amar was quoted as saying in Sinar Harian that Ambiga was not on the MACC’s investigation list despite the editor of Sarawak Report Clare Rewcastle-Brown admitting that she obtained the information on the funds from the former Bersih 2.0 chairman.

“Don’t let Ambiga go just like that. MACC should investigate the source and the news validity as delivered by her.

“This issue is clearly slanderous and deliberately created to bring down PAS and its leadership,” he was quoted as saying in Kota Baru.

PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz and former PAS deputy president Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa were among those questioned today.

Separately, when asked to comment on the statement which was documented in a court in London following the purchase of luxury cars such as Range Rover, Audi, Toyota Vellfire and Toyota Altis and also the construction of a house for his family, Mohd Amar said he bought the car based on his income.

“If a school teacher can buy a car worth RM200,000, then why can’t I as the Kelantan deputy mentri besar buy a car worth RM100,000?

“I bought the car based on my status as a leader in the state. However, the car which I bought is not in the luxury category as it was priced between RM60,000 and RM100,000,” he said.

He also said the fact produced by Rewcastle-Brown at a High Court in London was inaccurate.

“Previously, I can’t comment due to my counsel’s advice. However, the suit is now over as both parties wanted to settle it out of court,” he said.

“Settling out court is not something uncommon as Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s RM100 million defamation suit against Khairy Jamaluddin on September 7, 2007 took the same approach,” he added.