Anwar: PKR will give full support to PPBM candidate in Semenyih by-election

Anwarsaid Pakatan had chosen the candidate while he was away in Qatar. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that his party will give their full support to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) candidate who will contest in the Semenyih by-election.

Anwar said Pakatan Harapan had already picked the candidate when he was in Qatar and said he was not privy to who the candidate will be.

"They picked someone two days ago but I wasn't in the meeting as I was in Qatar," Anwar told reporters after speaking at a forum for educational reforms held at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation, here, tonight.

"It will be a candidate from PPBM and we at PKR will throw our full support behind them.

"Our position has always been all by-elections are very tough. We must work very hard to win," he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar quashed rumors spread on social media that there is a rift between him and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

"Don't listen to rumours please," said Anwar.

"These are people who are trying to insinuate and create tension between us. The prime minister has explained things, I've met Azmin earlier today and it's a non-issue."