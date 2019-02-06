After tiff with minister, Umno Youth chief gives soft drink Hausboom leg-up

Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki joked that he would not be asking for commission to promote the drink.— Picture via Twitter/Asyraf Dasuki

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has promoted soft drink Hausboom today, after the local brand’s owner had a public tiff with Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

On Twitter, the Umno Youth chief posted a photo of him with several bottles of the soft drinks.

“I want to help promote juice drink Hausboom made by a Bumiputera youth. Don’t worry, I won’t demand for commission,” he said.

“But my advice for the young founder, take care of your speech in the future. Please pardon the young minister who is still new.”

Nak tolong promosi jus minuman HAUSBOOM keluaran anak muda Bumiputera. Jangan risau saya tidak akan tuntut komisyen. Cuma sedikit nasihat buat anak muda pengasas produk, molek jaga tutur kata pada masa depan. Maafkanlah YB Menteri muda yang masih baru lagi tu. Syabas Anak Muda 👍 pic.twitter.com/Fa1vghaJ53 — Dr Asyraf Wajdi (@drasyrafwajdi) February 6, 2019

Earlier today, Hausboom founder Azri Zahier Azmi has apologised to Syed Saddiq. after initially accusing the youth and sports minister of not living up to his promise to promote the soft drink.

While apologising for his choice of words towards Syed Saddiq, where he used the word “babi”, or pig, Azri remained defensive and said his disappointment was over the unfulfilled promises and hope given to not only him, but many others.

Syed Saddiq said yesterday he has an independent committee that chooses which products by youth entrepreneurs the ministry could promote.

The controversy came after the minister had promoted on his social media accounts a chocolate cake by the company Absolut Chocolat, purportedly owned by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth executive council member Ben Ali, prompting accusations of cronyism.

Asyraf’s promotion of the brand came amid accusation that the founder is an Umno member who was politically dissatisfied with Pakatan Harapan.

Several social media posts have since revealed old posts by Azri Zahier allegedly giving preferential treatments to Umno division members to do business with him.