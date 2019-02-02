Hadi Awang, Sarawak Report editor settle defamation suit out of court

The settlement involved PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang withdrawing his claims against the defendant, Rewcastle-Brown as well as the defendant withdrawing her counterclaims against the PAS president. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has decided on an out of court settlement in his defamation suit against Sarawak Report editor, Clare Rewcastle-Brown.

PAS president political secretary Syahir Sulaiman in a statement said the matter was decided after studying the court action which was filed against Rewcastle-Brown from all aspects apart from considering the advice of his counsel.

“It has been announced that YB Datuk Seri Tuan Guru Haji Abdul Hadi Awang has decided to settle out of court with a consent order dated February 1 2019 at the London High Court of Justice, Queen’s Bench Division,” he said.

He said the settlement involved Abdul Hadi withdrawing his claims against the defendant, Rewcastle-Brown as well as the defendant withdrawing her counterclaims against the PAS president.

The settlement also involved no orders as to costs and both parties agreed to keep the terms of the settlement secret.

The defamation proceeding was filed on April 21 2017 to seek compensation and an injunction following the airing of a defamatory article in the website of Sarawak Report on August 6 2016. — Bernama