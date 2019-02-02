Father detained for abusing five-year-old son

The man was believed to have hit his son using a plastic hanger causing bruises in several parts of the boy’s body on January 30, 2019.— iStock.com pic via AFP

ALOR STAR, Feb 2 — Police detained a 35-year-old man yesterday to assist investigations for allegedly abusing his five-year-old son in Kulim.

Kulim district police chief Supt Ahmad Nasir Jaafar said the man was believed to have hit his son using a plastic hanger causing bruises in several parts of the boy’s body on January 30.

“Yesterday, the boy attended kindergarten at 7.30am and a female teacher noticed he appeared lethargic, coughing and had bruises on his face. After being questioned, the boy admitted that the father had hit him at home.

“The teacher examined further and found bruises on the back of the body, both sides of the hands and cheeks and buttocks. The teacher then lodged a police report at 11.18am,” he said in a statement today.

He added the boy was then taken to the Kulim Hospital for treatment and further examination by the doctor confirmed that the victim’s injuries were due to being hit by a blunt object.

Ahmad Nasir said acting on the report, police arrested the boy’s father at 5.45pm yesterday at the Kulim District Police Headquarters. — Bernama