Johor princess rebuts rumours of marital woes, ‘business deals’

Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah pose in an official photograph that was released July 23, 2017, ahead of their wedding on August 14, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Johor’s Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim yesterday rejected speculation that her marriage to Dennis Muhammad Abdullah was in distress.

In a post on the Johor Royal House’s Facebook page, the daughter of Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar criticised this and other rumours about alleged “business dealings” related to cosmetics and skincare products circulating on social media.

“My husband and I are happy, contrary to what the rumours say.

“I have also not endorsed any product as written by these unscrupulous people who are out to use my name in order to get attention,” she said in a statement posted on Facebook

The princess was also critical about Facebook’s failure to act promptly on complaints lodged against such messages on its platform.

Appended with the statement was a screen capture of one such post titled “Tunku considers ending it with him” that bore a photograph of the princess and her husband.

The Johor royal married her Dutch-born husband in 2017.