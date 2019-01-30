Prolintas announces CNY toll discount on Guthrie Corridor Expressway

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 ― The Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) group of companies has announced a 10 per cent discount on the toll rate for Class 1 vehicles using the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) on February 5 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

Its CEO, Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah, said the toll rate would be reduced from RM1.90 to RM1.70 from 12.01am to 11.59pm on that date.

“The discount is a corporate social responsibility offer to loyal users of the GCE,” he said in a statement today.

The public can obtain the latest information by surfing www.prolintas.com.my or by following the Twitter @GCtrafik and Facebook accounts of Prolintas Highways. ― Bernama