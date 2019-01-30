Anwar: Parliamentary caucus for reform aims to vet all Bills before they are tabled

To ensure the caucus functions effectively, Anwar said the meeting proposed that the caucus be recognised as a Special Select Committee of the lower and upper Houses of Parliament. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The recently formed parliamentary caucus for reform and governance has proposed that it vets all Bills that will be tabled in Parliament to ensure that they are in line with its goals.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was among the recommendations made during the meeting of the caucus yesterday, which also outlined its direction and objectives.

The Port Dickson MP pointed out that the caucus was formed to study and scrutinise all laws, rules, proposals, motions, petitions and documents that are connected to its mission of ensuring that the parliament is an effective check and balance mechanism.

“This caucus will monitor the government administration at all levels to ensure the effectiveness of the economy and its running. In this respect, the caucus can make recommendations to the government to strengthen the administration,” he said in a statement today.

To ensure the caucus functions effectively, Anwar said the meeting proposed that the caucus be recognised as a Special Select Committee of the lower and upper Houses of Parliament.

He added that the meeting had recommended that the annual Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) report be debated in the lower and upper Houses.

“This is to ensure Members of Parliament are able to give their views and suggestions in overcoming and improving the human rights situation in Malaysia,” he said.

Anwar’s statement included suggestions for the Chief Justice to head an independent panel overlooking legislative reforms, while managing to extend their support for the recently announced National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP).

“We support the effective implementation and interpretation of the NACP, especially among political leaders and civil servants working for the current administration.

“The mentioned focal points of this caucus will lead to the evaluation on the effectiveness of the government’s decisions in raising the standards of the rural and urban poor,” read the statement.

The caucus for reform and governance was announced last month, along with five other bipartisan select committees, aimed at scrutinising decisions of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Members of the caucus headed by Anwar are government backbenchers, Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (Sepang), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Jeli), Datuk Johari Abdul (Sungai Petani), Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar Ramanaidu (Segamat), Maria Chin Abdullah (Petaling Jaya) and Ma’mun Sulaiman (Kalabakan).

Its members from the Opposition bench are Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang), Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz (Padang Rengas), Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Santubong) and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (Kubang Kerian).