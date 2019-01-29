Secondary student run over by school bus in Segamat

SEGAMAT, Jan 29 — A secondary school girl was killed after she was run over by the very school bus she had boarded, at Jalan Mutiara 8, Taman Tenang here this afternoon.

M. Ranjani Devi, 18, from Johor Labis Estate, Chaah here suffered severe head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene in the 3pm incident.

Segamat District Police Chief, Supt Raub Selamat said in a statement that initial investigations revealed the accident occurred while the bus driver was driving Ranjani and other students home.

“The victim was believed to be standing on the steps of the bus’ exit door, when she suddenly fell down and was run over by the back left tyre,” he said, adding that further investigations were being carried out under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama