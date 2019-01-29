Historic proclamation in modern era of Pahang Sultanate

Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah are seen during the proclamation ceremony in Pekan January 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Pahang Malay Sultanate created history today with the simultaneous proclamation of Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar as Tengku Ampuan Pahang and Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah as Tengku Mahkota Pahang.

The ceremony took place at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room), Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan that complemented the position of the state’s ruler, in continuance of the reign of this sultanate in a modern era that began in 1881.

Steeped in Malay royal tradition and custom, the ceremony started at 10.30 am and was attended by more than 1,500 guests including members of royalty, and state government and community leaders.

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to the proclamation of Tunku Azizah as Tengku Ampuan Pahang and Tengku Hassanal as heir to the throne, effective Jan 22, 2019.

The proclamation ceremony commenced with Tengku Muda Pahang, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah reading out the instrument proclaiming Tunku Azizah as Tengku Ampuan Pahang before the royal couple who were seated on the throne.

Tunku Azizah, who looked resplendent in traditional attire of ivory colour, held up her palms together in paying obeisance to Sultan Abdullah, also in matching colour, upon the proclamation, a momentous occasion that was eagerly awaited by the state’s people because for 31 years, there had been no proclamation of the title, Tengku Ampuan Pahang.

Tunku Azizah, well-known as a “princess with the common touch”, was born at Istana Bukit Stulang, Johor Bahru on August 5, 1960. She is the fourth child of Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail and his consort, Enche’ Besar Hajah Kalsom Abdullah.

Tunku Azizah and Sultan Abdullah married on March 6, 1986 while he was the Pahang Crown Prince. They are blessed with four sons and five daughters.

Tengku Ampuan Pahang is a special title for the reigning sultan’s consort who is of royal blood, as provided in the Pahang State Constitution.

The title was last conferred on Tengku Ampuan Afzan Tengku Panglima Perang Muhammad, Sultan Abdullah’s mother, in 1974. She held the title for 14 years until her passing in 1988.

The proclamation of Tengku Ampuan Pahang today is significant historically as the title will only be used by Tunku Azizah for two days at this juncture as she will be proclaimed Raja Permaisuri Agong (Queen) with Sultan Abdullah installed as Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) this January 31.

Tengku Hassanal, 23, who was proclaimed as Tengku Mahkota Pahang on January 29, has also been made the Regent of Pahang, effective January 31.

The Crown Prince was born on September 17, 1995 at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan. He was proclaimed as Tengku Panglima Besar Pahang at the office of the State Islamic Religious and Malay Custom Council on June 18, 2018.

In his address, Sultan Abdullah, the sixth Sultan of Pahang, said the ceremony today was not merely symbolic but complemented the position of the state’s ruler.

The sultan also expressed hope that the Tengku Ampuan Pahang would shoulder the title bestowed on her with all honour and be a pillar of support for His Royal Highness.

Describing Tunku Azizah as a ‘beautiful jewel’, Sultan Abdullah also hoped that the Tengku Ampuan Pahang would continue to serve and be the light to brighten the lives of the people.

In addressing his son, Sultan Abdullah reminded Tengku Hassanal that he is not just the heir to the Pahang throne but would also bear the responsibility of preserving and protecting the Pahang Sultanate.

“Need to remember that any bestowal in this world comes with tasks and trust that must be upheld.

“Therefore, carry out your tasks and uphold the trust with godliness. My child, also never be proud and arrogant. Follow the way of the paddy plant, the more it grows full, the more it bows over,” Sultan Abdullah said. — Bernama