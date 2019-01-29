5G pilot project only after security review on Huawei, minister says

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters in Shah Alam, January 29, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Jan 29 — Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today said the government will roll out 5G networks in the country after its agencies complete their investigations into Huawei’s alleged espionage links with Beijing.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) have been tasked with checking the Chinese telecommunications giant’s alleged involvement in espionage activities.

“When it comes to 5G there are many views being put forward. The focus should be on studying the system and making it secure because we anticipate that this is the technology that’ll change how we use technology in the years to come,” said Gobind after the soft-launching of Paymatic Solution, an e-payment solution for the financial service markets and businesses at Glenmarie Inn, Shah Alam today.

“Secondly, we are in the process of starting a pilot project using 5G in Cyberjaya and Putrajaya. There are many concerns raised regarding this and MCMC are looking into it.

“I haven’t given them any deadline to finish their study but after they’re done with their reports we will decide what to do. Let us be fair to them and let them conduct their work,” he added.

5G is considered the next iteration of mobile connectivity and the successor to 4G LTE.

Smartphone maker, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is currently the leading expert in 5G technology.

It is also currently under scrutiny in the West where it has been accused of using technology and back-door channels to provide the Chinese government with information garnered through its users and telecommunications networks.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad previously said Malaysia would not make decisions regarding Huawei's involvement simply by following the lead of other countries.

But his adviser Tun Daim Zainuddin has also previously warned Malaysia to be wary of embracing 5G technology.