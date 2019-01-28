MP Maria Chin says son now stable following stabbing attack

Maria said the surgery procedure was successful and her son was now out of danger. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Maria Chin Abdullah said her 26-year-old son has stabilised following an operation for a stab wound from a failed robbery attempt yesterday evening.

The Petaling Jaya MP said the procedure was successful and her son was now out of danger, according to the Malaysiakini news portal.

“(The) surgery went well and he is now under observation.”

“What a relief! Thank you for your concern. Much appreciated,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

Yesterday, Maria said her son was accosted while on a walk at a park in Taman Bukit Mayang Emas and suffered a slash wound on his arm in addition to being stabbed.

The robbery bid was interrupted when a motorcyclist passed by the incident area and spooked the assailant.

Selangor police confirmed the attack and said it is under investigation.

Maria was formerly chairman of the Bersih 2.0 electoral reforms group but resigned the post to contest in the 14th general election as an independent candidate using a PKR ticket.