Report: More than half of Malaysia’s workforce without Socso coverage

A Socso employee attends to a customer at Wisma Perkeso in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — More than half of Malaysia’s 14 million workforce population are not insured by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), according to a news report.

Berita Harian today reported that Socso is also planning to identify employers who don’t register their staff for Socso.

“I advise those who are working on a contract but your employers haven’t contributed to your Socso fund to go the the nearest Socso office and make a complaint. Bring along documents like your IC (identification card) and your payslip,” chief executive officer of Socso Datuk Seri Mohamad Azman Aziz Mohammed was quoted saying.

According to Azman, about 7.3 million workers out of the 14 million are not registered, and since 2.5 million of them are self-employed, it is not compulsory for them to register with Socso.

After Putrajaya’s decision to place social security protection for foreign workers as of January 1 this year, Azman says he expects 1.8 million foreign workers to register with them.

“I think the misconception is that most employers think Socso is only for full-time staff, and not part-timers and contract staff,” said Azman.

“Workers on the other hand don’t know their rights which are protected by the law the day they take that first step at work.

“We need cooperation amongst all agencies and foreign workers must have a green card to work in Malaysia,”: he added.

Azman said the green card also acts as their database where they can store and monitor the foreign workers and to deter them from going missing.

Failing to register with Socso would result in a jail term of two years or a fine of no more than RM10,000 or both.