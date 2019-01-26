Army chief: An offence for civilians to wear army fatigues

Army Chief General Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said civilians wearing army fatigues is against the law. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KENINGAU, Jan 26 — The act of civilians wearing army fatigues is against the law where they could be prosecuted for doing so, said Army Chief General Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi.

He said all army fatigues were gazetted and civilians were prohibited from having or using them.

Despite the issue been raised since a long time ago, he said, the wearing of army fatigues among civilians was still widespread.

He attributed it to lack of enforcement.

“On enforcement, it should be referred to the relevant authority because the army does not have that power,” he said when met by reporters at the Army Tactical Headquarters at Pos Keningau here.

Ahmad Hasbullah said suppliers of the army fatigues should also be aware of the matter and to not sell them to the public.

The authorities should do something to address the matter, he added. — Bernama