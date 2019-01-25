Wanted: Jho Low’s parents, trusty aide Eric Tan, Singaporean designer favoured by Rosmah

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks to reporters after the monthly assembly at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― Bukit Aman is seeking the public's help to track down fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho's parents, his close associate Eric Tan Kim Loong and a Singaporean fashion designer allegedly favoured by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor previously.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun released the names of the four wanted individuals along with their pictures and last known addresses.

He said the four are wanted to assist in investigations over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal in relation to money-laundering offences.

Eric Tan is among four wanted individuals the police are seeking to track down. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

