What drives violent extremism among youths? Manipulativeness, ethnocentrism, findings show

Iman Research director Dina Zaman speaks to Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur January 24, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Youth who possess “dark traits” such as manipulativeness and ethnocentrism are more at risk of endorsing violent extremism (VE), counter-terrorism think tank Iman Research has revealed today.

Based on its study among youths in Selangor and Sabah, the group found that these traits contributed to xenophobia, fascism and violence — contrary to popular belief that blames religiosity, economic or education factors.

Its findings showed that young men who are manipulative, impulsive and ethnocentric, are more susceptible to agreeing with generic violent ideas that have no ethnic or religious undertones.

But when it comes to VE driven by religious ideology, just having the traits of manipulativeness and ethnocentrism are enough to put them at risk of having such tendencies.

