Cops: Penang Bridge fatal crash investigation still ongoing

The Mazda CX5 SUV that plunged into the sea from the Penang Bridge on January 20, 2019, is recovered on January 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 24 ― The police probe into the two-car crash that occurred at Kilometre 4.0 of the Penang Bridge in the wee hours of January 20 which killed Moey Yun Peng, 20, is still in progress.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid, said police are gathering more details and expects the investigation to be wrapped up soon.

He informed that the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is also collecting data on the accident.

“In addition to this, police are waiting on the blood and alcohol results of the Toyota Vios driver who was also involved in the collision. When everything is complete, we will submit the investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor’s office to take further action,” he told Bernama today.

At this point, police have recorded statements from 16 people, including the 21-year-old Toyota Vios driver, eyewitnesses, family members and the victim’s friends.

Dashcam video and CCTV footage show the Toyota Vios crashing into the Mazda CX-5 sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by Moey before it fell off the Penang Bridge around 2.47am on Sunday.

A crane was used to lift the SUV from the sea on January 22 and the deceased ― who was still in the driver’s seat ― identified as Moey, a private college student from Butterworth.

Nik Ros said the Toyota Vios driver was released on police bail at about 6.45pm yesterday after giving testimony. He did not rule out the possibility of the driver being summoned back (for further enquiries). ― Bernama