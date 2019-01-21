Search for SUV driver in Penang Bridge crash continues (VIDEO)

30 members of the Marine Police with the cooperation from the Penang Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency are involved in the SAR operation. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the driver of an SUV which plunged off the Penang Bridge early yesterday, was resumed at 7am today.

Region 1 Marine Police Commander ACP Rosman Ismail said the operation was being mounted by 30 members of the Marine Police, with the cooperation from the Penang Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

He said the search area for today had also been expanded to a radius of 40 square metres from only 25-square metres yesterday.

“Four Marine Police divers are also involved in the search for the Mazda CX-5 SUV and the driver.

“We hope the operation will run smoothly so we can find that car today,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The SUV, which was heading to Perai, was reported to have been involved in an accident on the Penang Bridge before it plunged into the sea in the mishap which occurred at 2.54am yesterday.

The identity of the driver had been identified as a 20-year-old student, Moey Yun Peng. — Bernama