Sarawak Energy allocates RM600,000 for educational needs of dam resettlers

(Seated, from left): Kennedy Chukpai anak Ugon, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing, Datuk Sharbini Suhaili and Aisah Eden sign the MoU as Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (standing, 2nd left) looks on. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 21 — State-owned power provider Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has allocated RM600,000 for the educational needs of the resettled communities affected by its Bakun, Murum and Batang Ai dams this year.

The money will be channelled through the Bakun Charitable Trust.

SEB chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi said the fund will be used for educational incentives so that the children of the resettlers can achieve academic excellence.

“The fund will also be used for other educational development programmes as well as to improve learning facilities for the benefit of the Kayan, Kenyah, Kajang and Penan communities in 15 longhouses in the Bakun resettlement scheme,” he said at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SEB and Bakun Charitable Trust here.

Hamed said SEB has a strong sense of responsibility to the people of Sarawak, especially those affected by its projects, including dams.

“We want to build and leave a positive and lasting legacy by partnering with communities affected by our projects for sustainable collaborations in the areas of education and the youth,” he said.

Hamed said SEB also wants to contribute to community development, entrepreneurship, environment and conservation.

He said SEB wants to build a sustainable future by recognising the importance of education and literacy as a path to prosperity.

The Bakun Charitable Trust was formed to initially provide financial assistance to the communities displaced by the construction of the Bakun dam, before expanding its aid efforts to communities affected by the Murum and Batang Ai dams.

SEB was represented by its group CEO Datuk Sharbini Suhaili and executive vice-president for corporate services Aisah Eden, while the Bakun Charitable Trust was represented by its chairman Tan Sri James Masing and Murum State assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai anak Ugon at the signing of MoU.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and community leaders from Bakun, Murum and Batang Ai were present to witness the signing of MoU.