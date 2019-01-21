Number of flood evacuees in Kuching rises to 122

KUCHING, Jan 21 — The number of flood victims evacuated to four relief centres in Kuching has risen to 122 from 29 families as at 8am today.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said the increase followed the evacuation of 21 victims from four families to the relief centre in SK Sebat in Sematan, Lundu, which was opened at 11.30 pm yesterday.

At around noon yesterday, 42 victims from 11 families were evacuated to the community hall in Kampung Paon, Lundu.

Another 32 victims from nine families were still taking shelter at the Dewan Sinaran Kampung Lumut, while 27 others from five families were being housed at Surau Ar Rahman in Kampung Sungai Batu. — Bernama