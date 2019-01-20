Report: Law minister says he danced to only one song with CJ, AG on birthday

Liew said the event in Kota Kinabalu had coincided with his birthday. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — De facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong has explained that he danced at a gala dinner with senior members of the legal community to only one song, and only because he was invited to, Sinar Harian reported today.

The minister in the Prime Minister's Department also revealed that the event, the Opening of the Legal Year Gala Dinner 2019 in Kota Kinabalu, had coincided with his birthday.

“During the event, the organiser surprised me and announced that it was also my birthday. Everyone wished me happy birthday, and we celebrated together,” Liew told the Malay daily.

The Sandakan MP also admitted dancing with several prominent figures from the legal institution, but said they were invited on stage to dance along to only one song.

“We only danced because the organiser invited us on stage to dance, but we only danced to one song.

“There were also lawyers, judges and judicial officers who danced, as well as a traditional dance performance. It was not specially made for anyone,” he was quoted as saying.

Liew said the gala dinner was organised by the Sabah Law Society (SLS) and that he was invited to attend the event.

He said the organiser had also invited Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas and Chief Justice (CJ) Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as well as others from the legal community.

SLS yesterday clarified that the dinner function is an annual celebratory tradition for Sabah and Sarawak after the formal ceremonial proceedings in the morning, and was a closed-door celebration by all stakeholders of the legal fraternity.

It said the event has been held since 2001 and is “the hallmark of a mature legal community”.

Thomas and Malanjum were criticised for dancing at the said event, prompting accusations of fraternising and tarnishing the image of the judiciary.

The two danced to popular 60s rock ‘n roll tune Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker.