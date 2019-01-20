On Facebook, calls to 'boycott Chef Wan' after threat to slap Najib

Celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail is more known by his moniker Chef Wan. ― Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Some internet users have taken to Facebook and started what appears to be a "boycott Chef Wan" campaign after the celebrity chef said today he wanted to slap Datuk Seri Najib Razak for boasting about Barisan Nasional's (BN) contributions to Felda settlers.

In what seems to be a targeted attack at Astro's 24-hour online shopping platform Go Shop's Facebook page, users have spammed almost every post for the past few days with messages to boycott Chef Wan, whose real name is Datuk Redzuawan Ismail.

Redzuawan is one of Astro Go Shop's product ambassadors.

A Facebook screenshot of some of the comments about Chef Wan.

"Why do you want to slap someone, even if you don't respect him? Better behave la...You DAP lackey, talk trash. Boycott Chef Wan," said one post by Ahmad Bazlan Shah Pehal.

Another Facebook user, Johnlabu Apc said "No more go shop, as long as Chef Wan is not removed as ambassador" together with an emoji of what appears to be a middle finger.

Wan Trevize said that the so-called boycott will continue until someone "slaps" Redzuawan and the incident is broadcast live.

Approximately 20 of the Go Shop Malaysia's most recent Facebook posts have been inundated with similar Facebook comments demanding a boycott against Chef Wan and Goshop.

But while Facebook users appear to be incensed over Redzuawan's remark, Najib himself does not seem to care at all, and has said he will not respond to the celebrity chef's threat to slap him.