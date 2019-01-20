Guan Eng: RM137b taxes collected last year, new milestone for IRB

Lim said that the collection was enabled by increased collection from taxpayer components such as companies, individuals, petroleum, cooperatives and stamp duty. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) chalked up a direct tax collection of RM137.035 billion last year, the largest amount yet, the Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced today.

“Direct taxes collected in 2018 increased by 11.13 per cent or RM13.723 billion compared to the amount collected in 2017, creating a new record in direct tax collection, at the same time, outperforming the record set in 2014, which was RM133.700 billion,” he said in a statement.

Lim said that the collection was enabled by increased collection from taxpayer components such as companies, individuals, petroleum, cooperatives and stamp duty.

“Besides reflecting the effectiveness of a clean leadership and an administration based on the principles of Competency, Accountability and Transparency (CAT), this increase also shows that economic growth was encouraging in 2018,” Lim added.

