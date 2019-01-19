Zairil: Free Wi-Fi service in Penang to be suspended from Feb 13

Zairil Khir Johari said the Penang Free Wi-Fi service will be suspended beginning February 13 due to its poor Internet speeds. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — The Penang Free Wi-Fi (PFW) service will be suspended beginning February 13 due to its poor Internet speeds.

State Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the state government was currently looking at ways to improve the service.

“Currently, the PFW offers speeds of up to 512kbps per AP (access point),” he said, adding that it would eventually be increased to 2 mbps per AP with the ability to accommodate 50 users at a time.

Speaking at a press conference after officiating the opening of the HMC Clinic at Solaris Square, here today, he said since its launch in 2009, there have been about 670,000 logins to use the service.

Zairil said moving forward, the state government had decided to reintroduce the service by the second half of the year through a ‘co-branding’ model, with the request for proposal expected to be held in the first quarter.

“It is in line with the state government’s aspiration towards becoming a world-class smart city and achieving Penang Vision 2030: A family-focused Green and Smart State to Inspire the Nation,” he added. — Bernama