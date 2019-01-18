Ford issues recall over doors that can unlatch when vehicles are in motion

According to Ford’s letter, the pawl spring tab inside one or more of the side-door latches may break. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 — Ford Motor Company has issued a safety recall for their Fiesta and Ranger models because of a defective side door latch that can cause a closed door to unlatch when the vehicles in question are being driven.

In a letter posted to respective owners of the affected models last month, Ford assured its customers that the replacement of all side-door latches will be provided for free.

“All of this work will be completed free of charge (parts and labour). Coverage is automatically transferred to subsequent owner,” it said in the letter.

The automobile company also apologised for the issue and said it was committed to correcting the problem with the assistance of its consumers.

According to Ford’s letter, the pawl spring tab inside one or more of the side-door latches may break.

“This condition will typically prevent the door from latching in affected vehicles.

“In certain situations where the door is able to be closed, the door may unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury,” it said.

The letter titled “Safety Recall Notice 18S06” pointed out that replacement work would take less than half a day but may be prolonged due to service scheduling requirements from respective vehicle dealers.

The company also stated those who have previously paid for side doors still needed to have the recall work performed to have the latest door latches installed.

However, multiple attempts to contact Sime Darby Auto Connexion Customer Care Centre for further clarification on the number of vehicles affected were unsuccessful.

A quick online check on “Safety Recall Notice 18S06” revealed that the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission had published a similar recall in November 18, 2018 on behalf of Ford Motor Company of Australia Limited.

The recall in Australia affected a total of 42,907 Ford Fiesta models (build date May 27, 2010 – September 1, 2016) and 85,863 Ford Ranger models (build date May 23, 2011 – May 20, 2015).