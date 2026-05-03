KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — At first glance, the artwork displayed at the Alir Exhibition at Galeri SARENG, Menara Chan here appears simple, resembling thick strokes of acrylic paint. However, beneath its textured black tones lies a bold experiment — the use of organic fertiliser as the primary medium.

Its creator, Muhamat Ammar Idris, or Ammar Idris, 27, said the piece titled ‘Atas Dasar’ was produced using a combination of approximately 20 kilogrammes of fertiliser, polyvinyl acetate (PVA) glue, and acrylic, translating both the principles and processes of his growth as an artist.

“Atas Dasar reflects much of my personal perspective as an artist. It relates to artistic principles; creativity sometimes requires compromise, not standing solely on individual effort.

“Ideas also emerge through discussions. There are times when we cannot immediately translate ideas into artwork, as we need to engage with mentors to further develop their potential,” he said when met at the culmination of the third cycle of the ILTIZAM Arts Residency Programme here recently.

The Kulim, Kedah-born artist said his choice of organic fertiliser was influenced by his four-month residency in Karak, Pahang, where he had the opportunity to interact with farmers and better understand the material.

For Ammar Idris, fertiliser carries symbolic value, representing growth, much like his own evolving journey in the art world, shaped by continuous learning and diverse experiences.

Although the five-by-six-foot artwork was completed within a week, he spent nearly two months on research and development (R&D) to determine the best formula for using the material.

The graduate of the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) said the process was far from easy, as weather conditions significantly affected the structural strength of the raw materials.

“I would mould the fertiliser together with PVA glue, then pour it onto the canvas surface to dry under the sun. Using a fan slows the process and makes the structure more fragile, so it really depends on sunlight. If it rains, the process is disrupted,” he explained.

Once dried, Ammar Idris applies collage techniques, pulling, tearing, and rearranging the formed layers to achieve the desired surface texture.

On his choice of colours, he said blue tones were selected to evoke emotional duality, such as calmness or melancholy, while black was retained to reflect the natural properties of the material and create compositional balance.

The meticulously crafted artwork is priced at RM12,000.

The Alir Exhibition also features 21 other works by three emerging Bumiputera artists, Aliff Danial, Khairanee Iro, and Mairul Malek.

Open to the public free of charge, the exhibition runs until May 16. — Bernama