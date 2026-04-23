KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Karaikudi does not announce itself.

There is no dramatic skyline, no moment where the road crests a hill and reveals something spectacular. Tamil Nadu just rolls along quietly — and then, suddenly, a gate opens and you are staring at a palace.

Not a royal palace.

A banker’s palace.

Columns of Burmese teak rise like the trunks of ancient trees. Belgian mirrors catch the light in cavernous halls. Murano chandeliers hang above courtyards paved with handmade Athangudi tiles, poured in nearby villages by craftsmen who still mix colour and cement the way their grandfathers did.

Some of these mansions are so vast their entrances and exits open onto different streets.

Welcome to Chettinad.

Getting here is easier than you might think. The best gateway is Tiruchirappalli — “Tiruchi” or simply Trichy to everyone here — about 90 minutes away by road. For travellers coming from South-east Asia the route is almost suspiciously convenient. AirAsia runs two flights a day from Kuala Lumpur, dropping you straight into the Tamil heartland before a drive through rice paddies, temple towns and long roads shaded by tamarind trees.

There is also a small piece of aviation history here. Tiruchirappalli was AirAsia’s first destination in India, part of the airline’s early push to connect South-east Asia with South India — a route that today quietly carries students, workers, pilgrims and curious travellers back and forth across the Bay of Bengal.

Walking through Karaikudi today feels like stepping into the architectural autobiography of global trade. — Picture by Abbi Khanthasamy

From there, the road rolls quietly south.

And then the gates begin to appear.

The houses belong to the Nattukottai Chettiars, a merchant-banking community that once ran one of the most formidable financial networks in the Indian Ocean world. Long before hedge funds, venture capital or offshore banking, Chettiar financiers were lending money across Burma, Malaya, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, funding plantations, railways and trade across South-east Asia.

The men would leave for three-year stints abroad.

The women stayed behind, running these enormous households.

When the traders returned home, they brought more than profits.

They brought the world.

Italian marble. Burmese teak. Belgian glass. Venetian mirrors. Exotic spices. New ideas. New tastes. And then they built mansions that made it clear they had arrived.

Walking through Karaikudi today feels like stepping into the architectural autobiography of global trade.

Meyyappan Jr’s family runs one of the most remarkable houses in town — The Bangala. — Picture by Abbi Khanthasamy

One evening I found myself sharing a couple of scotches with Meyyappan Jr, whose family runs one of the most remarkable houses in town — The Bangala.

If you want to understand Karaikudi, you don’t read a guidebook.

You sit down with someone like him and listen.

The stories stretch across oceans.

Relatives who ran banking houses in Rangoon before the Second World War. Merchants travelling between Penang, Colombo and Singapore when ships were the only way across the Bay of Bengal. Quiet fortunes made through finance, rice trading, salt, pearls from the Gulf of Mannar and gemstones from Golconda.

The Chettiars were global long before globalisation had a name.

They financed trade across South-east Asia, moved capital across borders with astonishing ease, and built networks of trust that stretched across half the known trading world.

Then they came home and built palaces.

— Picture by Abbi Khanthasamy

At the heart of Karaikudi’s revival stands The Bangala, a restored 1920s Art Deco bungalow that was once a gentleman’s club.

Today it is one of the most atmospheric heritage properties in India.

The genius behind it is Meenakshi Meyyappan, known to everyone here simply as Aachi.

More than two decades ago, when Chettinad’s great mansions were slipping quietly into decay, she made a decision that changed the fate of this town. Her son suggested they could not simply destroy what their ancestors had built.

So they restored it.

What began as a modest experiment with just four cool, spare rooms has grown into a 25-room heritage retreat, shaded by bougainvillea and centred around a tranquil pool where evenings finally begin to cool.

Inside, the Bangala reflects the Chettiar worldview.

It feels less like a hotel and more like stepping into someone’s home — which, in many ways, it still is. — Picture by Abbi Khanthasamy

Athangudi tiles underfoot. Locally sourced antique furniture. Burmese lacquerware. Basketry. Shelves filled with books on Chettiar history and architecture.

It feels less like a hotel and more like stepping into someone’s home — which, in many ways, it still is.

But the true heart of the Bangala lives in its kitchen.

Chettinad cuisine is one of India’s great culinary traditions.

Bold. Layered. Unapologetic.

And deeply influenced by the trading routes that built Chettiar wealth.

For generations Chettiar merchants travelled across South-east Asia, and their kitchens absorbed the influences of everywhere they went. Vegetarian traditions expanded to include seafood, quail and mutton. Ingredients like star anise arrived through South-east Asian trade. Black rice came from Burma.

Even British colonial dining left faint fingerprints.

Chettinad cuisine is one of India’s great culinary traditions — bold, layered and unapologetic, shaped by the trading routes that built Chettiar wealth. — Picture by Abbi Khanthasamy

Meals at the Bangala feel like edible history.

Pepper curry that builds slowly and steadily.

Milagu Masala Kozhi — black pepper chicken with warmth and depth.

Crab rasam bright with spice and sea air.

Keerai masiyal and sambar bringing balance.

Then something unexpected arrives.

A tender coconut mousse.

Or marmalade-topped bread pudding.

The remarkable thing is that Meenakshi Meyyappan doesn’t cook.

Yet she orchestrates every dish.

Writers and chefs who have worked with her speak of an extraordinary palate. A dish is brought for tasting. She takes one spoonful and calmly points out the spice that’s missing.

Back to the kitchen it goes.

Returned perfected.

— Picture by Abbi Khanthasamy

Of course Chettinad cooking does not live only inside heritage bungalows.

For the unfiltered, everyday version you go somewhere like Sri Prima Mess.

No theatrics.

No tasting menus.

Just banana leaves and food that arrives with unapologetic confidence.

Peppery mutton curry that clears your sinuses instantly. Chicken gravies darkened by roasted spices. Rasam sharp enough to jolt you awake.

Chettinad cooking doesn’t whisper.

It lands with authority.

And when done right, it is not about raw heat — it is about layers. Coriander seeds forming the backbone, Ramanad chillies adding warmth rather than fire.

Across the 77 villages of Chettinad, the community is tied together through nine clan temples, places where families return for ceremonies, weddings and gatherings. — Picture by Abbi Khanthasamy

Beyond the mansions and kitchens lie the temples that anchor Chettiar life.

Across the 77 villages of Chettinad, the community is tied together through nine clan temples, places where families return for ceremonies, weddings and gatherings.

The Chettiars trace their origins to the ancient port of Kaveripoompattinam, and historical accounts place them alongside the great Chola naval expeditions of the 10th century, when fleets sailed east toward Malacca, Sumatra and Java.

They began as ship chandlers — suppliers to the fleets.

Trade was always in their blood.

After the Second World War, as colonial trade networks collapsed, many Chettiar families dispersed across India and the West. The great houses were left to caretakers, opened only for clan gatherings and special occasions. — Picture by Abbi Khanthasamy

Today Karaikudi moves at a gentler pace.

Many mansions stand quiet now, their courtyards echoing with memories rather than conversations.

After the Second World War, as colonial trade networks collapsed, many Chettiar families dispersed across India and the West. The great houses were left to caretakers, opened only for clan gatherings and special occasions.

Yet the spirit of the place remains unmistakable.

It lives in the architecture.

In the spice blends roasting in Chettinad kitchens.

In the quiet determination of Meenakshi Meyyappan, who refused to let this remarkable heritage fade into dust.

And in evenings spent with Meyyappan Jr, sharing a couple of scotches while listening to stories that stretch across oceans.

Spend a little time in Karaikudi and you begin to understand something extraordinary.

This may look like a small town.

But once upon a time, it was connected to the world.