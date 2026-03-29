KOTA KINABALU, March 29 — Although Aidilfitri has entered the ninth day of Syawal, the festive atmosphere seemed far from over in the Kawang state constituency in Papar, as rows of houses continued to glow during the Colour Light competition held yesterday.

The darkness of night in several villages in the area was lit up by a cascade of colourful lights forming a variety of unique designs such as tanks, aeroplanes, coconut trees, lemang, mosques and fireworks, while a brightly illuminated “Jom Ke Papar Sabah” sign appeared to beckon people to return and enjoy the festive cheer of Aidilfitri.

Organised by the youth wing of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) in the Kawang constituency, the programme was not merely a decoration contest but also served as a platform to revive the traditional pelita with a more creative and appealing modern touch.

Participant Bibi Zuraini Mintow, 37, said this year’s concept highlighted a village setting along with mosque elements to reflect the true spirit of Aidilfitri.

Kampung Beringis residents Bibi Zuraini Mintoh, 37, (left) with her husband while participating in the Hari Raya Colour Light Hari Raya competition at the Kawang State Legislative Assembly (DUN) level, Papar March 28, 2026. — Bernama pic

“If you look at the atmosphere tonight, it is truly lively. Relatives and neighbours have all come, and there are also visitors from outside areas such as Sandakan and Tambunan,” she said.

She said the decorations, which cost nearly RM2,000, were completed over several days starting from the second day of Raya, driven by her husband’s creativity along with his friends.

“This is really my husband’s passion — he’s creative. In this village, it has become a tradition; from simple oil lamps, we now use modern lights to continue the culture,” she said.

Another participant, Awang Putra Bustamum, 59, chose a “Jom Balik Kampung” concept inspired by the lives of his children who work outside the district.

“We created symbols of two aeroplanes — one from Kuala Lumpur and one from Tawau — to depict the homecoming atmosphere. Aidilfitri is truly about returning home,” he said.

He said preparations took about three weeks and cost more than RM2,000, but the satisfaction of seeing the village filled with lights and visitors was the most meaningful reward.

More than just decorations, the competition also strengthened the identity of Kampung Beringis, which is known for its pelita and “colour light” tradition, while attracting younger generations to appreciate the heritage.

Kawang Division Gagasan Rakyat Youth Chief, Azrul Ibrahim, is the organizer of the Kawang State Legislative Assembly (DUN) level Colour Light Hari Raya competition March 28, 2026. — Bernama pic

Kawang Gagasan Rakyat Division Youth chief Azrul Ibrahim said the “colour light” competition, held for the past four years, has continued to receive encouraging response from residents.

He said this year’s edition attracted 28 entries, involving nearly all villages within the Kawang constituency.

“The competition aims to further enliven the Aidilfitri atmosphere in Papar, particularly in Kawang, with the vibrant ‘colour light’ displays presented by participants.

“This is part of the culture of the Papar community, especially in Kawang. Even without a competition, they would still put up these ‘colour light’ displays to enliven Aidilfitri, despite the relatively high costs,” he said.

Azrul added that the champion received RM3,000, followed by RM2,000 for the runner-up and RM1,500 for third place, along with consolation prizes for all participants. — Bernama