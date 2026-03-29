SHAH ALAM, March 29 — Police arrested a man and a woman yesterday for setting off fireworks dangerously from a moving car in Persiaran Ficus, Section U15 here.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said the suspects, aged 21 and 28, were picked up at 2.40 pm in Sungai Buloh and Section 9, Shah Alam.

“In the arrests, police also seized a Proton Satria, two mobile phones and a firework stick believed to have been used in the incident to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The suspects have been remanded for three days until Tuesday (March 31) to facilitate further investigations, he added.

A police report was previously lodged yesterday after a video showing an individual setting off fireworks while standing in a moving car’s sunroof, went viral on social media. — Bernama