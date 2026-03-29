KUANTAN, March 29 — Pahang’s royal court has denied the existence of any personal social media accounts belonging to the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to a post on the Kesultanan Pahang’s official Facebook page, His Royal Highness has no social media accounts, though many fake profiles have been created using the Sultan’s name and image to mislead the public.

“Fake accounts, particularly on Facebook and TikTok, using the name and image of Tengku Ampuan Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, are also in circulation,” read the post.

The Pahang Palace stressed that all such accounts are fake, warning the public not to trust any links or information from them and urging anyone who encounters suspicious content or offers to report it to the authorities immediately.

The post noted that all official activities and announcements are shared exclusively through the Pahang Sultanate’s social media, with only one verified Facebook account, which currently has around 772,000 followers. — Bernama