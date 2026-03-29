SINGAPORE, MARCH 29 — Nine people reported symptoms of gastroenteritis after taking a short “cruise to nowhere” on the Disney Adventure from March 16 to 19, a Singapore daily reported last night.

Citing confirmation from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), The Straits Times reported that the incident involved eight passengers and one crew member.

Those affected developed symptoms between March 19 and March 20 and sought medical attention, but none required hospitalisation and all have since recovered.

The SFA said it is investigating the cause of the outbreak.

Gastroenteritis, which inflames the stomach and intestines, can be caused by bacteria such as salmonella or viruses like norovirus, and can spread through contaminated food, water, or close contact with infected people.

The Disney Adventure, which began sailing on March 10, is Disney Cruise Line’s largest ship with 20 decks, seven themed areas, and capacity for up to 6,700 passengers, but this voyage made no port stops.