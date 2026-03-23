SHAH ALAM, March 23 — The Baby and Child Health Record, commonly referred to as the “pink book,” is far more than a simple log; it is an official document that records a child’s health history, immunisation schedule, as well as growth and developmental milestones from birth.

It serves as a key reference during every clinic or hospital visit, containing vital health information that must be carefully preserved to ensure long-term monitoring.

Complete immunisation and health records from the book are also required when registering a child for Year One, making it an essential document for a smooth school enrolment process.

Yet, in the busyness of daily life, some parents may overlook the importance of maintaining the book, leaving it vulnerable to wear, damage, or even loss.

Inspired by her own experience during her second pregnancy, when her pink book quickly became torn and worn, Noor Eizie Eizyanie Mohamad Safuan, 38, fondly known as Ezy, came up with the idea of creating a practical and attractive cover to protect it.

Through her brand Ezloveycraft, Noor Eizie Eizyanie has created handcrafted book covers specifically designed to protect official documents, particularly the pink book, which is often carried to clinics and hospitals.

“The A5 covers can be personalised with a name and feature inner pockets, making it easy to store appointment cards and other important documents, while keeping the book well-protected,” she told Bernama.

She noted that the covers are intentionally made slightly loose to allow for the expansion of the health record as new information and documents are added over time.

On the design, the mother of two explained that each cover is crafted from cheerful, modern-patterned cotton fabric, layered with protective plastic, and carefully stitched to create a neat and attractive finish. The covers are also easy to remove without damaging the original book.

Noor Eizie Eizyanie added that creating a single cover takes about an hour, depending on orders received through WhatsApp and Ezloveycraft’s official social media channels on TikTok and Instagram.

Reflecting on the start of her business around 2014, the full-time homemaker said her passion for sewing was inherited from her mother, who used to take on small orders in their hometown of Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan.

Her interest deepened while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design at Universiti Putra Malaysia, when she accepted orders for patterned cushions to earn pocket money and support her family.

“After graduation, I worked at a private company, but I continued my small-scale handicraft business to save for my wedding.

“Today, I have more than five handmade product lines and run my business entirely from home in Tasik Biru Kundang, Rawang,” she said.

In addition to the pink book covers, priced from RM35, she also takes custom orders for angpau-style wallets, passport covers, ID and card holders, tissue holders and Quran covers, with prices starting under RM20. — Bernama