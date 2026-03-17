KUANTAN, March 17 — As Aidilfitri approaches, city studios are bustling with demand for professional Raya portraits, a trend that has surged among young families eager to commemorate their Syawal celebrations.

A Bernama check found that several studios began setting up themed backdrops as early as a week before Ramadan, offering packages ranging from RM100 to RM240, depending on family size and additional services.

Some packages also include the services of a makeup artist to ensure every family member looks radiant and well-presented throughout the photo session.

Photographer Muhammad Shahrul Eizwan Mohd Sukri, 27, said this year’s demand has increased significantly compared with last year, driven by social media influence and a growing preference for more aesthetic, high-quality images.

“A week before Ramadan, we already started receiving bookings after promoting this year’s featured backdrops on social media, which include two concepts: old money and minimalist,” he said.

Muhammad Shahrul Eizwan, who has been in the photography industry for nine years, said that photo slots towards the end of Ramadan are almost fully booked, with sessions held during the day or evening to accommodate client demand.

Photographer Muhammad Shahrul Eizwan Mohd Sukri interacts with his clients, Mohd Syafiq Fauzan Jaafar and Puteri Nursyafiqah Najwa Mohd Rizal, at his studio in Kuantan March 17, 2026. — Bernama pic

The founder of Sharul Eizwan Production Studio also provides a variety of props, such as lanterns, Raya money packets, and banknotes, to bring the scenes to life and enhance the final images.

The wedding photographer noted that running raya-themed studio sessions provides an alternative source of income during Ramadan, given the absence of wedding bookings in the month.

For housewife Puteri Nursyafiqah Najwa Mohd Rizal, 27, she and her husband Mohd Syafiq Fauzan Jaafar, 28, opted for a professional studio because of the more controlled lighting and guidance from an experienced photographer to pose confidently in front of the camera.

“The results look neat and professional, and the photos are already edited, making it easy for us to use them as keepsakes, as well as digital cards and Aidilfitri greetings to share with family and friends,” she said.

Meanwhile, Siti Jamilah Mohamed, 30, said the unique décor and reasonable prices were the main attractions.

“I noticed many people sharing their studio photos on social media, so I wanted to try it for myself and enjoy the experience. I think it’s the perfect way to create raya keepsake photos with my husband,” she said. — Bernama