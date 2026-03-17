KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — As the Hari Raya Aidifitri festivities approach, Malaysians everywhere are making their final preparations, packing their cars, and eagerly looking forward to celebrating with family. It’s a time for “balik kampung,” for forgiveness, and for festive feasts. But for the brave men and women of the Fire and Rescue Department, the celebration looks a little different.

The Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat (Fire and Rescue Station) in Pasir Gudang, Johor, has captured this reality perfectly in a recent video that has been delighting viewers online. In a clever and “cheeky” social media post, the station’s personnel took on a trend that many can relate to: choosing sides in the great Raya debate.

The video playfully sets up two opposing teams. On one side, we have “Team Balik Raya” —the lucky ones heading home to celebrate with loved ones, enjoying ketupat, rendang, and the warm embrace of family. On the other, we have “Team Kerja” (Team Work)—those who have to miss out on the celebrations to fulfill their duties.

Viewers are shown the firefighters playfully casting their votes, seemingly divided on which team they belong to this festive season. The lighthearted competition is something many can relate to, as friends and colleagues across the country tease each other about their Raya plans.

Just as the audience is drawn into this fun, friendly rivalry, the video delivers its brilliant plot twist. The camera pulls back, and we see that the vote was all in good fun. The reality is far more profound.

The final reveal shows that despite the playful debate, all of them are, in fact, on “Team Kerja.”

Every single firefighter featured in the video will (likely) be on duty during Raya.

The message is clear and powerful: while they may dream of “Balik Raya,” their commitment to public safety comes first. They will be at the station, ready to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice, ensuring that the rest of the community can celebrate safely.

For the people of Pasir Gudang and all of Malaysia, the video is a touching salute to the unsung heroes of Hari Raya. It’s a way for the department to say, “We know you’re thinking of us, but please don’t worry. We’ve got it covered.”

So, as you enjoy your Raya feast this year, take a moment to appreciate the dedication of the Pasir Gudang firefighter and all the emergency personnel on duty. They may be on “Team Kerja,” but in the eyes of the public, they are undoubtedly MVPs.

Selamat Hari Raya to all, and a huge thank you to everyone working hard to keep us safe.