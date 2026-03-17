KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Tyre retailer and automotive service provider Lim Tayar marked its third annual “Berbuka Puasa Bersama Lim Tayar” dinner this week, drawing more than 200 guests and signalling a growing push into the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

Held at Thyme @ PARKROYAL Collection Kuala Lumpur, the Ramadan gathering brought together customers, automotive partners and representatives from major tyre brands, including Michelin, Pirelli and Hankook. The event doubles as a customer appreciation initiative tied to the company’s seasonal Ramadan campaign.

Now in its third year since its launch in 2024, the buka puasa event has expanded steadily in scale, with organisers describing the latest edition as the largest to date. Attendees included returning guests from previous years, reflecting what the company says is a strengthening relationship with its customer base.

Guests pose with Lim Tayar goodie bags during the company’s third annual ‘buka puasa’ appreciation dinner in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Lim Tayar

A key highlight this year was the presence of leading EV tyre manufacturers, underscoring rising demand for tyres designed specifically for electric vehicles. Such tyres are engineered to cope with higher torque and the added weight of EV batteries — factors that are becoming increasingly relevant as adoption grows in Malaysia.

Lim Tayar said the participation of Michelin, Pirelli and Hankook signals its readiness to cater to EV owners, alongside its core services such as tyre replacement, wheel alignment, balancing and general vehicle maintenance.

Lucky draw winners with EV tyre prizes sponsored by Michelin, Hankook and Pirelli at Lim Tayar’s Ramadan event. — Picture courtesy of Lim Tayar

The evening also featured a lucky draw, with top prizes comprising three full sets of EV tyres sponsored by the three brands. Organisers noted that both the prize pool and overall event experience — including the buffet spread and giveaways — were upgraded compared with previous editions.

While centred on the breaking of fast, the event drew a mixed crowd, with around three-quarters of attendees being Muslim and the remainder made up of non-Muslim customers and partners, reflecting the broader diversity of Malaysia’s automotive community.

Guests enjoy the buffet spread during Lim Tayar’s ‘buka puasa’ event, which drew over 200 attendees. — Picture courtesy of Lim Tayar

Lim Tayar said it plans to continue and expand the initiative in the coming years, positioning the annual gathering as a signature touchpoint for engaging customers and industry partners.