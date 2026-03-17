ALOR GAJAH, March 17 — For bamboo hunters, the arrival of Ramadan each year brings an opportunity to increase their income as demand for bamboo used to make lemang rises sharply ahead of Aidilfitri.

Mohd Alias Mohd Hashim, 51, from Felda Hutan Percha, said he has received orders for about 500 bamboo sticks from customers across the state to prepare lemang for the First of Shawal celebration.

“Orders usually come in before Ramadan, so a friend and I start searching for bamboo in forests around Alor Gajah and Tampin to ensure an early supply to meet demand,” he told Bernama.

“I normally head out in the morning to look for bamboo and return in the afternoon before storing it at home,” he said.

Mohd Alias, who is also a rubber tapper, said customers who placed orders typically begin collecting their bamboo about a week before Ramadan.

He sells the lemang bamboo at RM2 per stick and can earn between RM1,000 and RM1,500 during the Ramadan period.

Apart from supplying bamboo, he also sets up a stall selling lemang, particularly three days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, with prices ranging from RM12 to RM16 per stick depending on the size.

“My wife prepares ayam kampung rendang with maman leaves, which we sell at RM10 per pack to complement the lemang served to guests,” he said.

“During those three days, we work hard to prepare the bamboo, lemang and rendang for customers, and we may continue selling on the second day of Hari Raya if there are additional orders,” he added. — Bernama