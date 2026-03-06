KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Hong Kong is set to host the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards for the first time from March 20 to 26, turning the city into a vibrant stage for culinary creativity.

Leading up to the main ceremony on March 25, Hong Kong will feature 50 Best Signature Sessions, exclusive chef collaborations, and limited-time gastronomic experiences showcasing top talent from across Asia and beyond.

The programme will feature an impressive lineup of cross-cultural and multi-chef collaborations, bringing together some of Asia’s most creative culinary talents, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) in a statement.

On March 20, Feuille from Hong Kong will join forces with Lamdre from Beijing to present a modern plant-based menu, highlighting innovation rooted in natural ingredients.

The following day, March 21, WING from Hong Kong and Onjium from Seoul will combine Chinese and Korean culinary traditions to create a unique fusion experience.

Diners can enjoy a 14-hands dinner blending flavours from Thailand, Singapore, and Japan, with contributions from Estro in Hong Kong, Baan Tepa in Bangkok, and Crony in Tokyo on March 22.

This collaborative event promises a vibrant exploration of regional tastes and techniques, reflecting the diversity of Asian cuisine.

The programme continues on March 23 with a showcase of precision, boldness, and innovation in Asian gastronomy.

Chefs from Ando in Hong Kong, Logy in Taipei, Florilège in Tokyo, Ta Vie in Hong Kong, and Le Du in Bangkok will come together to push culinary boundaries, offering diners a rare opportunity to experience inventive and meticulously crafted dishes from multiple cities across the region.

Beyond the official sessions, additional citywide events feature collaborations, including Yong Fu (Hong Kong) × Yong Fu (Shanghai) × Jade Dragon (Macau) and Leela (Hong Kong) × Au Jardin (Penang) × Keng Eng Kee (Singapore), offering unique cross-cultural dining experiences across Hong Kong.

Food enthusiasts are invited to explore these limited-time, chef-driven experiences and witness Hong Kong’s culinary vibrancy during this landmark week of Asian gastronomy. — Bernama