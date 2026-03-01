KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — In the past, receiving a handwritten ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ card as a token of remembrance and affection from loved ones or friends was among the most anticipated moments leading up to Aidilfitri.

Available in a variety of creative designs and patterns, some cards even played nostalgic festive tunes when opened, further enlivening the Aidilfitri atmosphere.

However, with the passage of time, digital cards have become the preferred choice. The latest trend shows netizens getting more creative by transforming them into cartoon animations or personalised visuals generated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Suzana Ali Hassan @ Ali is among those utilising AI technology. However, she said it is not meant to replace the sentimental value of traditional greeting cards, but rather to serve as a new medium to express creativity and feelings in line with changing times.

The 35-year-old said that although the method of delivery has shifted to digital platforms, sincerity still depends on an individual’s intention when choosing the design, message and concept to convey to the recipient.

“In the past, we wrote greetings by hand to create a different feel, but now even if it is generated using AI, our intention and effort are still meaningful.

“Choosing a suitable design to give to someone; that feeling still comes from the heart, even if we use AI. AI is just a tool to realise what is in our hearts,” she said when contacted by Bernama recently.

Frequently using the Gemini Pro and Flow applications to produce AI-generated works, the Johorian features visuals of herself with her cat character named Pumpkin as the main focus of her content, attracting fans of the adorable feline.

To some Malaysians, sending digital Raya greeting cards is no less sincere as the creator takes time to personalise the design. — Unsplash pic

Suzana said she also shares tutorials on creating AI greeting cards on social media, which have received encouraging responses as many users have tried making their own and shared their creative results.

“Many are happy when they successfully create their own cards because they can include personal elements such as their pets or favourite characters. AI is just a tool, but the intention to make others happy still comes from within,” she said.

Sharing a similar view, Nurul Syuhada Roslan said the digital method is not only more convenient but also allows users to design cards according to their own tastes while saving on delivery costs, especially when sending them to friends or family members who live far away.

“Traditions may change but the vibes are still there, and with AI, the designs are no longer limited and become more interesting. The sincerity is still there, just like the effort of those who give Raya cards,” said the 27-year-old. — Bernama