KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A total of 175 babies aged 12 months and below were rescued and placed under the protection of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) between 2022 and 2025 after being abandoned, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) said.

In a written reply yesterday, the ministry said that all cases of baby and child abandonment are investigated by the police, while JKM is responsible for rescuing and protecting the children under the Child Act 2001.

To address the issue, KPWKM has implemented a series of preventive initiatives focused on advocacy and support. These include the National Reproductive and Social Health Education Policy (PEKERTI) and an advocacy campaign themed “Don’t Be Ashamed to Know, Don’t Be Ashamed to Share,” aimed at educating adolescents on the consequences of premarital sexual relations.

The ministry has also established 18 kafeTEEN Youth Centres nationwide, which provide counselling and health services to help adolescents overcome personal challenges.

Support is also available through the 24-hour Talian Kasih 15999 hotline, which offers counselling and a channel for the public to report abandonment cases.

Additionally, the ministry has developed the “Cakna Diri” module to serve as a guide for both adolescents and parents on managing risky behaviours related to sexuality.

The ministry was responding to a question from Jeli MP Zahari Kechik, who had asked for the latest statistics on baby abandonment and the government’s initiatives to prevent it.