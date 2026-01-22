KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian label Behati has unveiled CHAM, its first Lunar Raya collection, which reinterprets the Peranakan chronicles of Malaysia through a modern and multicultural lens.

The name CHAM is derived from campur, meaning “mix”, and is symbolised by kopi and teh, representing the rich blend of Malaysia’s cultural identity.

In a media statement, Behati said the collection brings together earthy Asean flavours and “Istana Kampung” aesthetics, positioning Cham as a distinctly Malaysian style.

The label reimagines traditional Kelantanese Malay femininity with a contemporary twist, reviving the gadis Melayu Kelantan in glamorous silhouettes.

The collection features Daun Bunga Emas trinkets under hooded boleros that resemble the kain kelubung in songket and pua kumbu.

The fabric choices reinforce the collection’s theme of fusion, combining traditional weaves with contemporary industrial materials. — Picture by Behati

Taking inspiration from ancient Malayan roots, Behati also revisits Stone Age motifs, transforming traditional patterns into minimalistic designs suited for the modern era. Classic silhouettes are brought back to life with a fresh, contemporary edge.

CHAM, which means “to care for” in Vietnamese, builds a cultural bridge between Vietnam and Malaysia.

The collection opens with an oversized ao dai featuring double-wing sleeves inspired by Cham dance, layered with a selempang drape reminiscent of the sinh and sirat, symbols of modesty.

Beyond Malaysia’s borders, the collection explores cultural harmony across Asean, incorporating interracial influences in traditional garments such as kebaya selempang sinh, longyi Mandarin, and kain sampin sirat.

Raw textured weaves in tan undertones evoke the aroma of CHAM, while denim, linen and pelikat plaids are treated in washed-out earthy tones to create a “freshly aged” look that represents the land’s tribes.

Behati continues to evolve traditional styles through an interracial perspective — cheongsam with sarong, kebaya made from saree, and sampin resembling sirat — demonstrating how traditional silhouettes can merge across ethnic lines and evolve the culture of Asean through CHAM.