PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — Social media personality and Rembayung restaurant owner Khairul Aming sparked concern among fans after sharing a photo of himself receiving hospital treatment.

In a post on Threads, Khairul revealed he was suffering from dehydration and exhaustion after meeting thousands of customers at his newly opened restaurant.

“After taking photos with 7,000 customers, the doctor told me to drink lots of water. Dehydration. But everything is OK, I just need to get enough rest. Don’t forget to drink water, everyone,” he wrote.

Khairul reassured followers that he was otherwise in good condition, adding that he had been advised to get enough rest and stay hydrated.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to Malaysia’s sweetheart,” wrote one user, while another reminded him: “KA, please rest. Health is wealth. Give yourself some space.”