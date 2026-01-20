KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Malaysian designer Alia Bastamam is set to unveil her Eid/spring 2026 collection, NOCTURNE, a line defined by composed drama and subtle elegance rather than overt embellishment.

Drawing inspiration from the art of form and movement, the collection presents expressive silhouettes in muted pastels and evolving ombrés, featuring textures that layer softness with structure and contrast.

In a media release Alia said, the result is a refined and modern interpretation of festive dressing, designed for women who prefer understated sophistication.

“More and more, I’m drawn to restraint — you don’t have to create more to create impact. With NOCTURNE, I wanted to explore how drama can exist without excess,” Alia said.

The designer likens the pieces to sculptural works frozen in time, where restraint becomes the main form of expression. — Picture by Alia Bastamam

Instead of relying on heavy ornamentation, the drama in NOCTURNE is expressed through control — volume is held back, movement is softened, and silhouettes are carefully composed.

“It’s always been important to me that the clothes never drown out the woman,” Alia added.

“NOCTURNE is about confidence without performance — where the design supports her presence, rather than overpowering it.”

Designed for moments of memory and gathering, NOCTURNE offers a modern take on Eid dressing that is intimate, assured, and tailored for women who appreciate refinement and nuance.