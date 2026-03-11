IPOH, March 11 — Come weekends, the quiet surroundings of the Kayuh D’Tonggang recreational area in Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Tonggang in Ulu Kinta, Perak, are often interrupted by the loud roar of engines.

The noise, however, is not unwelcome as it signals a new source of income for the Orang Asli community operating the recreational site.

In May last year, the villagers introduced all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rides as the latest attraction at the recreational area. Previously, the site only offered chalet accommodation and a few nature-based activities for visitors. The new addition has helped boost their earnings.

“So far, the response to the ATV rides has been very encouraging,” the village head or ‘Tok Batin’ Che Wan Alang told Bernama.

The Kayuh D’Tonggang recreational area was opened to the public on Aug 23, 2023, with the aim of generating an income for the village’s residents, who are all Muslims and belong to the Temiar Orang Asli group. Home to 137 families and with a population of 453, the village is located only about six kilometres from Tanjung Rambutan.

Most of the villagers previously depended entirely on forest resources for their livelihood.

Che Wan, 41, said the ATV activity became a reality through a RM100,000 grant channelled under the SejaTi Madani programme in May 2025.

“We purchased eight ATV vehicles with 125cc engines and two with 200cc engines, along with a goods trailer, safety jackets and helmets. A garage was also constructed (for the vehicles),” he said, adding that the idea to introduce ATVs at the site came from the villagers themselves.

According to Che Wan, the ATV track, stretching from the recreational site to the outskirts of the village, is rather challenging because it passes through hilly terrain. He said some visitors are initially nervous because of the height, but most who have tried the ATV say they are satisfied as it allows them to explore the village in a unique way.

“Starting from Kayuh D’Tonggang, visitors ride the ATV to the village, which takes about 20 minutes, circle the village area and then head back. The total distance for the round trip is about one kilometre,” he said.

The rental rates are RM30 for the 125cc ATV and RM40 for the 200cc model.

Still little known

Che Wan said Kayuh D’Tonggang is still relatively unknown among the public. Developed as an ecotourism destination, the recreational area offers activities such as river bathing, walking along nature trails, demonstrations of the traditional Orang Asli dance sewang, animal trapping and blowpipe hunting, as well as weaving.

“We also have an observation tower. Those interested in birdwatching can sit there as there are some 25 beautiful bird species here. We provide binoculars and telescopes.

“For the blowpipe activity, we first show how it is done, after which visitors can try it themselves. Each person gets to shoot five darts,” he said.

Visitors who wish to stay overnight can rent chalets or camp with family and friends.

Che Wan said Kayuh D’Tonggang was developed in 2023 with funding from the environmental non-governmental organisation Global Environment Centre (GEC) and Yayasan Hasanah, as well as grants from the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) and the Perak state government.

At present, the site is managed by 19 villagers, including youths who work part-time, especially on weekends.

“We are open every day, but we usually see more visitors on weekends,” he said, expressing gratitude to the Madani government for providing the SejaTi Madani grant.

“My hope as ‘Tok Batin’ is that the grant will further improve the socioeconomic conditions in our village by helping generate income for residents and giving our youths the opportunity to work in their own village,” he added.

SejaTi Madani is a new initiative by the government aimed at stimulating economic activities at the community level by providing funding of up to RM100,000 to eligible communities.

Che Wan said close cooperation with JAKOA has also ensured that infrastructure such as electricity supply, piped water from a small dam and proper tarred road access are provided to ensure visitors’ comfort.

JAKOA's role

Kinta and Kampar District Orang Asli Development Officer Mohd Farizal Mohd Zakhri said JAKOA increased its support for the Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Tonggang community after seeing their efforts to develop ecotourism as an additional source of income.

“When they built the chalets, JAKOA provided electricity supply to ensure convenience for visitors,” he said, adding that the department also provided water supply and toilet facilities.

“We also conduct financial classes and workshops to help them understand and manage administrative work involving finances, so that there will be no leakage in spending,” he said, adding that JAKOA also assisted the community in applying for the SejaTi Madani grant to purchase the ATVs.

He said the department also monitors the income generated from the ATV activity to check the progress of the project.

“We can see that there is demand and it is increasing every month,” he said.

Meanwhile, GEC senior programme officer Norazrin Mamat said the NGO is the implementing agency for the Kayuh D’Tonggang recreational project.

He said GEC recognised and developed the potential of the Kayuh D’Tonggang area for the Orang Asli community, with funding support from Yayasan Hasanah and the Ministry of Finance.

“When we (GEC) entered the area in 2021, we saw potential that could be developed for the community here. We wanted the community (of Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Tonggang) to monitor their river (Sungai Seno’oi).

‘So when we talk about monitoring the river, we must also give something back to the community. That was how the idea emerged to develop ecotourism for them while they continue to protect the area, including the river, biodiversity and the environment at Kayuh D’Tonggang… it is a win-win situation,” he said.

Norazrin added that most visitors who have been to the recreational site have given positive feedback, with some suggesting that more extreme activities, such as a flying fox, be introduced.

Expand promotion

Speaking to Bernama, Amira Hanis Mohd Asri, 38, who was visiting Kayuh D’Tonggang for the first time, said she was initially sceptical about coming because the road leading to the site is somewhat challenging.

However, she said the effort was well worth it once she saw the beauty of the recreational area.

“The place is very beautiful, and the river is shallow, making it suitable for children. Families are highly encouraged to come here.

“The area is also very clean and we really like it. Anyone planning a family day or just a relaxing outing with family should definitely come here,” said the mother of three, who is a food trader.

Amira Hanis believes that promotion for Kayuh D’Tonggang should be expanded as even she – an Ipoh resident – was previously unaware of the place.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law Khairul Anisah Khairul Anuar, 32, who came along, said she was particularly interested in the ATV activity and hopes to try it in the future.

“Next time I definitely want to try that activity, even though I have no experience,” she said. — Bernama