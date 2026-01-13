SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — i‑City’s latest attraction, the AI World Experience Centre, is now officially open and ready to welcome visitors into the world of robotics and artificial intelligence.

This is the first AI and robotics experience centre to open in Malaysia, established by China’s AgiBot in partnership with local developer I‑Berhad.

Before diving into what to expect, here’s a rundown of the five types of AgiBots visitors can find at the centre:

AgiBot A2 Series: A full‑sized humanoid with multiple interaction modes and autonomous navigation, designed for guided presentations and showroom spaces.

AgiBot X2 Series: Compact half‑sized humanoids that interact naturally with people, walk in a human‑like way, and perform complex, expressive movements. They are built for entertainment, research and education.

AgiBot G2 Series: An industrial‑grade embodied robot combining interactive intelligence with precise force‑controlled manipulation, enabling rapid deployment in industrial environments.

AgiBot D1 Series: A four‑legged bot — the cutest of the lineup — that visitors can encounter and control. It can also be used for inspection and operations in complex environments.

AgiBot C5 Series: Think of a vacuum bot on steroids — these autonomous commercial floor‑care robots deliver efficient sweeping, scrubbing and smart navigation for large facilities.

What to expect

The AI World Experience Centre is located beside the huge Ferris wheel in the theme park and features several sections.

After purchasing an entry ticket or package, visitors will be greeted by an A2‑series humanoid named Luka, who will guide them through the first section — an introduction to the many types and applications of AgiBots.

Although Luka is not quite as advanced as Star Wars’ C‑3PO, the humanoid can speak up to three languages — Bahasa Malaysia, English and Mandarin — and can also take simple commands from visitors, such as clapping, shaking hands, singing children’s songs and even dancing.

Visitors will then pass through the “bar” section of the centre. Those who purchased the combo package will be served by another Luka, who will hand them canned drinks of their choice.

Meet Luka, the AI World Experience Centre’s own ‘bartender’. — Picture by Arif Zikri

While enjoying the drinks, visitors will be treated to a demonstration of the X2‑series walking through a mini obstacle arena that includes rocky terrain, speed bumps and small steps. After that, there will also be a scheduled dance performance by three A2‑series humanoids on a stage beside the mini arena.

The interactive part

In the words of Anakin Skywalker, “this is where the fun begins” — at the back section of the centre, visitors can immerse themselves in a range of robot‑controlling activities using Virtual Reality (VR) headsets and controllers.

These activities include AI football, I‑Junior Boxing, AI archery, AI Tic‑Tac‑Toe, as well as Pop Up Punch — essentially a game of whack‑a‑mole where visitors get to control a G2 AgiBot.

In this section, visitors will also encounter two AgiBot D2 units named Miki and Mimi. Both four‑legged bots can be controlled to perform tricks such as sitting, rolling over and flipping.

Meet Miki, one of the four-legged bots awaiting visitors at the centre. — Picture by Arif Zikri

There are also children’s sections where parents can let their kids control several mini‑bots that are capable of emoting.

Just before the exit, visitors will come across another G2 model equipped with claws, which can be used to grab a prize — similar to a claw machine.

Eighteen‑year‑old Nur Fatnin Faqihah Mohd Farizan and her group of friends were among the first visitors to experience the AI World Experience Centre, and she gave it a four‑out‑of‑five rating.

She said she first learned about humanoids and interactive robots through popular online streamer IShowSpeed and had always wanted to try interacting with one.

“It was amazing because it looks so much fun online.

My favourite part was playing with the ‘doggo‑bot,’ which is really cute and much easier to control compared to the other bots here,” Fatnin said.

Ticket prices and categories

The AI World Experience Centre opens daily from 10am to 10pm, with extended hours possible on weekends and public holidays.

A visitor trying out the Pop Up Punch or the ‘whack-a-mole’ interactive experience at the centre. — Picture by Arif Zikri

As for ticket prices, it is worth noting that there are separate rates for Malaysians and non Malaysians.

Entry tickets are priced at RM25 for Malaysian children (above 90cm in height and aged 10 or below) as well as for Malaysian senior citizens aged 60 and above.

For Malaysian adults (aged 11 to 59), the entry ticket is RM30, while children below 90cm enjoy free entry.

For non Malaysians, tickets are RM35 for children and senior citizens, and RM40 for adults.

The centre also offers an AI Gold Package, which includes all interactive experiences along with a free drink. The AI Gold Package is priced at RM108 for Malaysians and RM118 for non Malaysians.