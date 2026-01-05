SEOUL, Jan 5 — From March, diners in South Korea will be allowed to bring their pets into restaurants and cafes under revised regulations aimed at formalising pet-friendly dining.

Its Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said amendments to enforcement rules under the Food Sanitation Act will take effect on March 1, permitting pets in food premises that meet new hygiene and safety standards, The Korea Herald reported.

Previously, the law effectively barred animals from eateries due to hygiene concerns, but the revised rules now allow only dogs and cats, subject to strict controls.

These include physical barriers preventing pets from entering kitchens or storage areas, visible notices at entrances, covered food service, and measures to stop animals from roaming freely.

Pet-specific tableware and waste bins must be managed separately, while restaurants are required to clearly separate pet and non-pet dining zones.

Some operators have already moved ahead, the South Korean news outlet reported that Italian dining chain Mad for Garlic designated its Starfield Market Gyeongsan outlet as its first official pet-friendly store.

The outlet features a dedicated pet zone and restricts entry to small dogs and vaccinated cats, with pets required to remain in carriers or covered strollers.

Pet-friendly concepts are spreading faster in the cafe sector, where hygiene requirements are less complex.

The Korea Herald reported that Starbucks Korea has two pet-friendly locations that have drawn more than two million visitors.

With clear rules now in place, South Korea is positioning pet-friendly dining as a regulated norm rather than a novelty, provided hygiene and safety standards are strictly upheld.

By contrast, Malaysia recently saw public uproar over a short-lived pet-friendly mall in Petaling Jaya last month, highlighting lingering sensitivities around animals in shared public spaces, although a growing number of cafes and restaurants in the Klang Valley and other major cities nationwide already welcome pets.