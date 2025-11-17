KOTA BHARU, Nov 17 — Waste not, want not. A homestay worker has applied this mantra to build a sideline business using natural and discarded materials in Kampung Kijang here.

And his handicrafts appeal not only to locals but are also bought by tourists from Italy and Germany.

Mohd Zuki Ramli, 28, better known as ‘Zuki Tarzan’, uses coconut shells, fibre and betel nut fronds as the main components of his handicrafts.

What began last year as a hobby to fill his spare time has grown into a side income that is attracting increasing interest.

“Orders come from across the country, but what delights me most is when foreign tourists also buy and take these crafts home.

“It feels great that even village creations can reach the global market,” he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Zuki, who works as an assistant at a homestay near his village, uses discarded materials to create various animal designs such as seagulls, turtles, ants and grasshoppers, and sailboats.

Each piece is crafted meticulously, using tin weights so that the heads move when blown by the wind, giving the creations a more lively and appealing effect.

Among the most popular items is the ant figure, which uses wooden chains and coconut blossoms for legs, preserving the authenticity of the material and the village’s traditional character.

Besides animals, he also produces miniature bonsai flowers and taro leaves from used drink bottles, shaped and coloured to resemble natural hues to highlight the concept of environmental sustainability.

“Each craft is priced between RM20 and nearly RM100 depending on size and degree of detail,” he said.

Mohd Zuki emphasised that he does not paint the entire craft as he wants to retain the natural look of the fibre and coconut shell, opting instead to apply just enough to give the artwork a sheen and a ‘living’ effect.

“To me, these crafts are not just decorative items but a symbol of how natural and discarded materials can be salvaged and turned into something valuable,” he said.

He hopes his innovative creations will inspire young people to explore handicraft art and utilise natural resources to earn an income while promoting Malaysia on the world stage. — Bernama