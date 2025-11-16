PETALING JAYA, Nov 16 — A pro wrestling event combined with an idol live performance might sound like an unusual pairing at first, but did you know this unique blend has a long-standing tradition in Japan?

For years, countless shows that fuse the athleticism of pro wrestling with the high-energy excitement of idol performances have been hosted in Japan, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience for fans.

Opening ceremony with Foo Yi Shyan (far left) of KLP48, Chris Brookes of DDT, Yuki Kamifuku of TJPW, and legendary Japanese singer and actress Mari Yaguchi (Far right) welcoming fans at ‘Love and Peace’ at JioSpace last night. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

That distinctive fusion was brought to Malaysia for the first time last night at JioSpace here in an event titled “GOOD LIFE presents LOVE & PEACE”.

The show was a collaboration between Japan’s pro wrestling promotions DDT and its sister promotion Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling (TJPW), Malaysia’s KLP48, and local wrestling promotion MYPW.

The event featured wrestlers from DDT, TJPW, and MYPW battling it out in the ring, alternating between wrestling matches and idol performances that kept the energy high throughout the night.

Marika Kobashi applying a submission hold on Up Up Girls member Uta Takami. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The excitement of fans

Around 600 fans turned up for the Malaysian show — including pro-wrestling and idol enthusiasts from across Malaysia and even some from Japan — lining up with high expectations for the unprecedented fusion of entertainment.

Fans came from all walks of life. One fan, Yoshiki, said he had travelled all the way from Japan to catch the idol performances.

Yusuf, a 35-year-old Malaysian, said events like this are valuable because they can attract people who are not normally pro-wrestling fans — and the same goes for idol fans, who may discover a new appreciation for wrestling.

“It’s a combination of cultures where you can reach a bigger fanbase, and it also provides a new experience for fans of both pro wrestling and idols, which I feel is very welcoming,” he said.

MYPW pro wrestler Emman Azman in a clash against fellow MYPW Jack Alexander. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Fakhri, 30, shared the same view, saying “it can bring more eyes to the product, especially pro wrestling.”

“Pro wrestling in Malaysia has been around for 12 years.”

“With this event, it would bring many more fans, and they would know there is a pro wrestling scene in Malaysia,” he added.

Show-stopping performances

The event officially kicked off with Foo Yi Shyan of KLP48, Chris Brookes of DDT, Yuki Kamifuku of TJPW, and the legendary Mari Yaguchi welcoming fans at Love and Peace.

The night’s first idol performance followed with Japan’s Azuki Moeno performing “Nyan Nyan Nyan.”

Up Up Girls (Pro Wres) — a group whose members are both idols and pro wrestlers — then took the stage, with Miu Watanabe, Raku, Shino Suzuki, and Uta Takami dancing and singing to “Stand Up! Proof of Love,” “Momentary Idol Memorial!,” “Love You More!,” and “Upper Kick!”

The first pro-wrestling bout then took place, featuring MYPW stars The Wonderboy and Miles Karu (Juicy Boyz) clashing with Fienic Rose and Love Warrior Syawal (LOVExFRDM), who secured the victory.

Up Up Girls (Pro Wres) then returned to the ring for a wrestling match, with members Shino Suzuki and Uta Takami defeating Marika Kobashi and Kira Summer.

Idols NGT48 then energised the crowd with fan favourites such as “Sekainohitoe” and “Sekai Ha Dokomade Aozora Nanoka?”

Pro wrestler and one of the founders of DDT wrestling, Sanshiro Takagi facing Chris Brookes in the ring. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

A chaotic and thrilling three-on-three tag match followed, featuring DDT wrestlers Sanshiro Takagi and Shinichiro Kawamatsu teaming with MYPW’s Emman Azman to defeat Chris Brookes, Shota, and MYPW’s Jack Alexander.

Malaysia’s own KLP48 then lit up the stage with tracks such as “Flying Get,” their new single “Green Flash,” “High Tension,” “Namidasurprise,” “Oh My Pumpkin!,” “Heavy Rotation,” and “Alasanku Maybe.”

The main event of the night featured Up Up Girls (Pro Wres) members Miu Watanabe and Raku, together with Yuki Arai, defeating Yuki Kamifuku, Mifu Ashida, and MYPW’s Poppy Shay in an exciting, athletic, and fun three-on-three tag match.

To close the night, NGT48 and KLP48 returned to the stage to perform “Aitakatta” together, before the event officially concluded with legendary Japanese singer and actress Mari Yaguchi performing “Love Machine,” joined by all the idols.

Up Up Girls (Pro Wres) member and TJPW Princess of Princess Champion Miu Watanabe thanking the crowd at ‘Love and Peace’ event yesterday at JioSpace. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The best of both worlds

The event provided a one-of-a-kind experience, uniting two vibrant cultures in a manner that was truly noteworthy to audiences nationwide.

2025 has been remarkable for idol shows in Malaysia, and it could also be called the year of Malaysian pro wrestling, with several stellar events taking place throughout the year.

NGT48 and Malaysia’s own KLP48 performing ‘Aitakatta’ together. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“Love & Peace” concluded as a celebration of both worlds, seamlessly blending idol performances and pro wrestling into an unforgettable experience.