KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Pos Malaysia launched Stamp Week 2025 today with a “Classic Animation” theme that celebrates beloved Malaysian cartoons from the 1990s.

The event at PosCODE in Bangi highlighted four iconic series, namely Keluang Man, Anak-anak Sidek, Yokies, and Hikayat Sang Kancil.

“Through this special stamp issue, Pos Malaysia not only celebrates the uniqueness of local art and creativity, but also pays tribute to the publishers, illustrators, and industry players who have created works that are close to the hearts of Malaysians,” Pos Malaysia’s group chief marketing, communications and sustainability officer Fiona Liao said at the launch.

Pos Malaysia introduced a RM71.50 folder set that includes four stamp sheets, a miniature sheet, a first day cover, and a folder.

The collection was produced with support from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), Iconic Animation Studio, and Datuk Mohmed Misbun Sidek.

The event also hosted the national Stamp & Philately Club (KESEF) competition prize-giving ceremony, which capped a nationwide programme involving nearly 43,000 students.